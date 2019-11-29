Minnesota's high school football championships open today with four games, featuring the Class 6A game for the state's biggest schools and Minneapolis North trying to end Caledonia's 67-game winning streak.

Click below for a link to the livestream of the games, as well as to previews and more from the Star Tribune high school team.

To watch the games on your computer or mobile device, click here. Video is from KSTC-TV.

Today's schedule:

10 a.m.: BOLD vs. Blooming Prairie in Class 1A

1 p.m.: Minneapolis North vs. Caledonia in Class 2A

4 p.m.: St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/The Blake School vs. Cold Spring Rocori in 4A

7 p.m.: Wayzata vs. Champlin Park in 6A

Starting times are approximate and games often run behind schedule as the day goes on.

For game updates and more, click here for the Star Tribune's high school football hub.

More about the games: