Minnesota's high school football championships continue today with three more games, starting with the 9-man title game at 10 a.m. and finishing with Chaska vs. St. Thomas Academy for the 5A title.



Click below for a link to the livestream of the games, as well as to previews and more from the Star Tribune high school team.

To watch the games on your computer or mobile device, click here. Video is from KSTC-TV.

Today's schedule:

10 a.m.: Mountain Lake Area vs. Hancock in 9-man

1 p.m.: Dassel-Cokato vs. Pierz in 3A

4 p.m.: Chaska vs. St. Thomas Academy in 5A

Starting times are approximate and games often run behind schedule as the day goes on.

For game updates and more, click here for the Star Tribune's high school football hub.

More about the games: