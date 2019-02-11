Here are the latest real-time scores and daily results from the major professional golf tours.
You can also click from the leaderboards to get to other statistics and information for each of the tours.
Wild
NWHL All-Star captain's hope for future? Combined league
On a day the NWHL wanted to keep the focus on its All-Star celebrations and a record crowd for a professional women's hockey game in the United States, Lee Stecklein couldn't help but look beyond to what the future might hold.
Wild
Wild falls short against Islanders, splits weekend of games
Mikael Granlund ended a personal scoring drought with his first goal in 14 games.
Wild
Parade to penalty box stings Wild in loss to Islanders
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 loss to the Islanders in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
No. 12 Houston blanks Cincy over final 6 minutes, wins 65-58
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has made defense a big part of the Cougars' DNA.
MN United
Real Madrid enjoying winning run as Champions League returns
Three-time defending champion Real Madrid appears to have hit its stride again just in time for the return of the Champions League.The knockout stages begin…
