After winning their first game in the tournament, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team with play South Riding, Va., in winners' bracket of the Little League World Series at South Williamsport, Pa.

Coon Rapids defeated Bowling Green, Ky., 2-1 on Friday.

First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the game will be shown on ESPN.

Winning on Sunday would move Coon Rapids-Andover to a game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that Wednesday game will advance to the United States bracket final on Sunday. A loss would put Coon Rapids into a game at 7 p.m. Monday that it would need to win to stay alive in the tournament.

Coon Rapids-Andover is the first Minnesota team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 2010, when Plymouth-New Hope represented the Midwest. Here's a list of the Minnesota teams that have gone to the World Series over the years.

Coon Rapids second baseman Maddie Freking in the first girl to play in the World Series since pitcher Mo'ne Davis in 2014, and the 19th girl overall in the 72-year history of the tournament. The complete list is here.

