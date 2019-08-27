The Loons take on Atlanta in the title game of the 105-year-old tournament. Click here for information to follow the game and more about the U.S. Open Cup and Minnesota United.
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Video: ESPN+ (pay streaming) | Radio: 1500AM
Match updates on Twitter: Jerry Zgoda | Minnesota United | U.S. Open Cup
Atlanta United | Jon Marthaler | ESPN FC
Where to watch the match in Minneapolis and St. Paul with other Loons supporters. h/t Dark Clouds
MLS team statistics: Minnesota United | Atlanta United
On the web: U.S. Open Cup | Minnesota United | Atlanta United
Title match reading:
