The Loons take on Atlanta in the title game of the 105-year-old tournament. Click here for information to follow the game and more about the U.S. Open Cup and Minnesota United.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Video: ESPN+ (pay streaming) | Radio: 1500AM

Match updates on Twitter: Jerry Zgoda | Minnesota United | U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United | Jon Marthaler | ESPN FC

Where to watch the match in Minneapolis and St. Paul with other Loons supporters. h/t Dark Clouds

MLS team statistics: Minnesota United | Atlanta United

On the web: U.S. Open Cup | Minnesota United | Atlanta United

Title match reading: