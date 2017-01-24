Hello from sunny Arizona where I stay and play that Blink-182 song that we beat to death in Tucson Casa Grande.

Now that the shameless reference is out of the way, I'm in Casa Grande and will be heading over to Minnesota United FC's first official preseason practice at 11:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday/today at Grande Sports World. It'll be mostly two-a-days for the Loons, with the evening sessions at 5:30 p.m. CT.

I'm the only reporter on location (see the proof with my above-the-clouds pic from my flight Monday) and will bring you all the news from this first week of training. It's mostly practice until an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, where I'll let you know how the team looks taking the field in a game situation for the first time.

I'll probably do another You've Got Mailbag later in the week, but first, something a little more fun. I'll be hosting a Facebook Live video over at Star Tribune Sports' Facebook page at 11:45 a.m. CT Tuesday/today! Set an alarm and tune in to see me answer your questions live and get a glimpse of what United's first MLS practice looks like.

Be sure to tune in and ask questions! HIt me up on Twitter if you want to put a question in the queue. See everyone soon.