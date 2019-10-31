New York City lawmakers passed a bill banning foie gras yesterday, and while many restaurants had already eliminated the fatty duck liver for animal welfare reasons, others will have to adapt to a foie-less future come 2022, when the ban goes into effect.

In the Twin Cities, it’s still legal to sell foie gras at a restaurant, and you can find it on many menus, especially those with French tendencies. A look into our archive shows terrines, tournedos and torchons of the liver abound. Here is a random sample of the spots where you can get your foie gras fix.

(These dishes might not all be current, so if you’re really hankering for stuff, be sure to give the restaurant a call first.)

Grand Cafe's Chicken Liver filled Paris Brest with Black Honey Glaze and Foie Gras Royale with Crème Gitanes.

Grand Cafe

3804 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-822-8260, grandcafemn.com

Chef Jamie Malone came up with the Foie Gras Royale with Crème Gitanes (right) -- although it was the pastry on the left, the chicken liver Paris Brest, that was named Dish of the Year 2018 by Food & Wine.

The terrine, foie gras with preserved berries, at Parlour in St. Paul.

Parlour St. Paul

267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

The terrine of foie gras with preserved berries.

Bellecour

739 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com

Tournedos Rossini at Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour is made with tenderloin, foie gras and black truffle jus.

Tenant

4300 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-8111, tenantmpls.com

A one-time menu at Tenant included a first course of chopped chicken livers, foie gras mousse, prunes and apples and potato chips.

Tenant co-owner and Chef Cameron Cecchini, left, and Alex Dayton plated the evening's first course, chopped chicken livers, foie gras mousse, prunes and apples and potato chips.

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-3837, barlagrassa.com

The Italian restaurant makes a foie gras tortellini.

P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

The current menu offers seared foie gras as a $22 “accessory” to any dish.

Spoon and Stable

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Kaysen’s dinner menu features an appetizer of roasted foie gras, or a $12 enhancement to his Dorothy’s Pot Roast.

Foie Gras Tortelini at Bar La Grassa

Bachelor Farmer

50 2nd Av. N., Mpls., 612-206-3920, thebachelorfarmer.com

Its charred golden beets appetizer comes with shaved foie gras.

The Lexington

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

A dish of liver and onions is made with seared foie gras. There are also duck and foie meatballs in stroganoff.

Restaurant Alma

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Foie gras bread pudding comes with the roasted chicken.

Butcher and the Boar

1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-238-8888, butcherandtheboar.com

Add foie gras to any steak for $20.

Cafe and Bar Lurcat

1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., 612-486-5500, cafelurcat.com

A foie gras panna cotta — with strawberry, pine nut granola and Saba — is served as an appetizer.

Esker Grove

723 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7542, eskergrove.com

A starter of tuna crudo comes with foie gras, plum and Urfa pepper.



