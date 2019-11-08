Who among us hasn't done battle with dozens of smartphone selfies, pictures of random landmarks from forgotten vacations or images of memes sent in old group chats?

"People take more photos than ever before but are more detached from the photos," said Cathi Nelson, head of the Association of Personal Photo Organizers and author of "Photo Organizing Made Easy."

Because we can shoot as many digital photos as we want for no cost, we tend to take more pictures than we need. But that creates another problem: taming our unruly digital photo collections. Here are some tips to help do that:

• Block out time. This isn't specific to photos; the first step of any organizing project is to create a timeline, Nelson said. It will require more time initially to build your organization method, but once you have a system in place, Nelson recommends carving out about 20 minutes every week or month (depending on how many photos you're organizing) to comb through pictures.

• Choose a system. There are numerous methods and services to keep your photos in order, and "there is no one perfect system," Nelson said. The most basic way to store your collection is to create a folder on your computer and add photos to it regularly.

Kate Jacus, who founded the photo organization firm the Photo Curator, said the easiest organization tool is the software that comes pre-installed on your devices and is connected to cloud storage. If you have an Apple product, use Photos and iCloud; for Microsoft try Microsoft Photos, and for Google, try Google Photos.

Web-based systems are a good option if you're looking to print photos or share them publicly. Nelson likes SmugMug and Forever, both of which are secure and make sharing, printing and editing photos easy.

Don't use your phone as your primary storage system, Nelson said, because you'll probably run out of space. She has the Dropbox app on her phone, which automatically saves her photos to her Dropbox account. Then she goes online and organizes from her desktop.

• Do your own sorting. Most phones sort pictures by when they were taken, but Nelson said the best way is to create themed albums. "We think and remember thematically in terms of experiences," she said. "It's much more interesting to pull it up based on themes and experiences that matter to you."

While doing the sorting, make a habit of deleting photos so you can "get to the ones that you care about," Nelson said. "It's like maintenance, like house cleaning." She recommends using the 80/20 method: Save 20% of your pictures and discard the rest.

• Create backups. Even the best organization method won't matter if your data goes missing. Prevent this from happening by backing up your image library in multiple places.

Jacus said the industry standard is three separate storage places. "You want three copies of every photo in your collection on at least two separate types of media, and one of them is off-site," meaning not on your physical device, she said. "What that looks like is you've got your photos on your hard drive inside your computer, you've made a copy on an external hard drive of your whole collection, and then you send another copy of your whole collection to the cloud."

There are a number of services for this. Before choosing one, read the fine print, and don't use any service if you're uncomfortable with its terms and conditions, including privacy. Jacus also recommends comparing the features of different services, such as ease of automatic uploads, file storage size capacity, how photos can be subcategorized and available search features, such as keywords and facial recognition.