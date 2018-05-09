MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn plans to submit the required signatures to get on the ballot for governor as a Democrat, even as pressure mounts over his past work defending the Milwaukee Archdiocese against priest abuse victims.

Flynn planned to submit his nomination papers on Wednesday, making him the first Democrat to compete that step.

The move comes after Women's March Wisconsin on Sunday called for Flynn to drop out of the race because of his work for the Archdiocese. The Wisconsin Gazette last week published an article quoting victims of priest abuse who said they were "appalled" by Flynn running.

Flynn said in a Monday statement that he worked "to put into place procedures to identify and remove abusive priests, notify the authorities, and prevent their transfer."