ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Prosecutors will have to go to trial Monday against the ex-business partner of former national security adviser Michael Flynn with no assurance they can present evidence of any kind from Flynn himself.

Court documents unsealed this week revealed prosecutors no longer plan to call Flynn to testify at the upcoming trial of Bijan Kian. Kian is accused of illegally working as an agent of the Turkish government.

At a hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, a judge told prosecutors they are also barred for now from telling jurors about Flynn's own guilty plea, in which he admitted to misconduct relevant to the case against Kian.

Defense lawyers also said Friday that prosecutors are now belatedly acknowledging that Kian was unaware of some actions taken by Flynn and another co-conspirator.