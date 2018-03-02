FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flying drones over key infrastructure sites without permission could mean jail time under a bill passed by the Kentucky House on Friday.

The measure would expand trespassing laws to include flying drones over places such as petroleum refineries, hazardous chemical plants and water supply systems without the owner's consent. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The offense would be a misdemeanor if the drone operator takes photos or videos or gathers other information without permission. Republican Rep. Diane St. Onge said her bill would not affect news media using drones to cover emergencies, and that a separate bill under consideration would set out permitted uses of drones by the media and others.