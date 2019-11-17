Heavy on the hawkeyes
The Gophers have lost five in a row to Iowa, seven of eight and 15 of 19. They also have lost nine in a row in Iowa City:
Date Result
Nov. 17, 2001 42–24
Nov. 15, 2003 40–22
Nov. 19, 2005 52–28
Nov. 10, 2007 21–16
Nov. 21, 2009 12–0
Sept. 29, 2012 31–13
Nov. 14, 2015 40–35
Oct. 28, 2017 17–10
Nov. 16, 2019 23-19
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
St. Thomas earns share of MIAC football title
St. Thomas earned a share of the MIAC title with a 17-7 victory over Bethel on Saturday in St. Paul.The teams went into Saturday's game…
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey starts well but can't keep pace with high-scoring Penn State
Former Gophers defenseman Clayton Phillips scored the eventual winning goal.
Gophers
Missed Gophers opportunities
OTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITIESThe Gophers spent plenty of time in Iowa territory but had difficulty finishing. Here is how the end of five drives turned into…
Gophers
'Floyd of Rosedale' hard to catch for Gophers, especially in Iowa City
Heavy on the hawkeyesThe Gophers have lost five in a row to Iowa, seven of eight and 15 of 19. They also have lost nine…