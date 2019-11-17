Heavy on the hawkeyes

The Gophers have lost five in a row to Iowa, seven of eight and 15 of 19. They also have lost nine in a row in Iowa City:

Date Result

Nov. 17, 2001 42–24

Nov. 15, 2003 40–22

Nov. 19, 2005 52–28

Nov. 10, 2007 21–16

Nov. 21, 2009 12–0

Sept. 29, 2012 31–13

Nov. 14, 2015 40–35

Oct. 28, 2017 17–10

Nov. 16, 2019 23-19