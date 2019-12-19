KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michael Flowers scored 16 points as Western Michigan easily beat Aquinas College 84-61 on Wednesday night.
Brandon Johnson added 15 points for Western Michigan (7-5). Adrian Martin added 10 points.
Western Michigan scored a season-best 48 points in the first half, a season best, against the NAIA Saints.
Gabe Overway had 12 points for the Saints. Myles Patten and Andrew Myers scored 11 points each.
The Broncos are 5-1 at home for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Western Michigan matches up against Michigan State on the road next Sunday.
