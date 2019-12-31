Jo Oliver, owner of Flower Guild 1820 near Annapolis, Md., pulls from her background as a graphic designer to create arrangements with unusual color palettes and movement. Oliver joined Washington Post staff writer Jura Koncius for an online chat. Below is an edited excerpt.

Q: What types of flowers do you suggest for those who have a limited budget for fresh ones at home?

A: Think flowers that you can find at places such as grocery stores — right now mums, Alstroemeria and carnations. You can find these varieties in beautiful seasonal colors, and with some love (changing the water daily), these should last for a week or two. To create a fuller arrangement, pull greenery and berries from your garden.

Q: It's my dream to always have fresh flowers on the table. What are your best tips for helping them last? Should I get those little pots of fresh flowers? What do you do with them when they're done blooming — can they really stay alive in those tiny pots?

A: Potted flowers can be a great way to enjoy flowers for longer periods of time, and you can find some fun varieties at local nurseries and plant stores. Keep in mind how much light your table gets — is it by a window or in a darker room? Talk to staff at the store to select plants that will work best in your space (and ones that you might be able to plant outdoors come spring).

Q: Do you have any suggestions on ways to keep flowers from wilting too fast as we turn on the heat inside?

A: Change the water daily with cut flower arrangements, and make sure your flowers are not too close to heaters and radiators. Choose long-lasting flower varieties (think flowers you might find in the grocery stores) and remove dead flowers from the arrangement as they age. Succulents and potted plants are great alternatives; just be sure to keep them watered as well.