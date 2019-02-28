JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida zookeeper has returned home after being injured by a white rhinoceros in its zoo enclosure.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Executive Director Tony Vecchio says the woman was released from a hospital Wednesday morning. No details about her injuries were immediately available.
In a Jacksonville Times-Union report , Vecchio said the 4,000-pound (1,815-kilogram) rhino named Archie "bumped her with his horn" during a routine training session Tuesday morning.
Zoo officials said Archie remains on exhibit with other rhinos. Archie was born in 1969 and has been at the Jacksonville zoo since 1975.
Vecchio said the zoo is investigating the incident.
