AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A woman in central Florida says an alligator ate her 100-pound (45-kilogram) dog.
Cynthia Robinson told investigators in Auburndale, Florida that she was walking her 6-year-old dog, Tank, by a retention pond on Thursday when the gator attacked.
Robinson told Spectrum Bay News 9 that she wanted to help her dog, but the alligator was huge and Tank didn't stand a chance.
A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been sent to the park to search for the gator.
