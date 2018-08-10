JACKSONVLLE, Fla. — A Florida woman was ordering food at a McDonald's drive-thru when authorities say someone walked up and fatally shot her.
Jacksonville Sheriff's officials say the unidentified woman was found in her car Friday morning with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
It's unclear if the victim was targeted. Authorities say witnesses described the suspect as a heavy-set black male who may have been driving a white, four-door sedan.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment'
A Utah man who shot and killed a city worker, torched her truck and set his neighbor's house on fire told witnesses that he did it after "years of harassment" over laws requiring cleanup of trash and weeds outside his home, police said Friday.
National
Railroad apologizes for using bait truck to lure thieves
Norfolk Southern Railroad has apologized for using a bait truck loaded with shoes to lure potential thieves on Chicago's South Side, and prosecutors have dropped charges against three people arrested during the sting.
National
Wisconsin school district creates new political policy
A small school district in northern Wisconsin has adopted a new policy about political activity after some staff members unknowingly showed up in a campaign ad for Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
National
Newspaper calls for war of words against Trump media attacks
A Boston newspaper is proposing a coordinated editorial response from publications across the U.S. to President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the news media.
National
Florida Gov. wants proof from Sen. Nelson over hacking claim
Florida Gov. Rick Scott, calling the allegations sensational, demanded on Friday that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson provide proof to back up his statement that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems ahead of this year's crucial election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.