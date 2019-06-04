OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. — Authorities say two Florida burglars thought they were clever when they used a blowtorch to break into an ATM machine, but they never hit the jackpot.
Instead, the burning heat actually welded the ATM's hinges shut.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday. One was armed with a crowbar and appeared to serve as the lookout while the other took the blowtorch to the ATM.
Instead of cutting the ATM with the blowtorch, authorities say the would-be thief welded the metal parts shut and the pair left with nothing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Tracy Morgan involved in NYC fender bender in his Bugatti
Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic crash while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.
National
Federal lawsuit filed against Arizona anti-immigrant groups
Members of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups known to protest and harass Christian Arizona churches that aid immigrant families on behalf of the federal government were sued Tuesday by a national organization that monitors extremist and hate groups.
Variety
Judge: Doctor testimony not needed in Missouri abortion case
A St. Louis judge ruled Tuesday that testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not be necessary for a hearing that will determine if the clinic can remain open.
Variety
Homelessness rises 12% in Los Angeles County, study finds
The number of homeless people counted across Los Angeles County jumped 12% over the past year to nearly 59,000, with more young and old residents and families on the streets, officials said Tuesday.
National
After massacre, Virginia governor demands action on guns
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday he will summon lawmakers back to the state Capitol this summer to take up a package of gun-control legislation, saying last week's mass shooting in Virginia Beach calls for "votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers."