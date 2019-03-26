JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — Officials say a Florida man was bitten on the foot by a shark while surfing.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 42-year-old Chris Bryan was taken to a Jupiter hospital Friday afternoon.
Bryan says he was catching his last wave of the day when he felt the shark quickly grab and release his left foot. He didn't realize how bad it was until he looked down and saw the skin laid open. Bryan needed surgery to repair a severed tendon and close the wound.
Bryan says he didn't see the shark that bit him but estimated it to be about 4 feet (1 meter) long based on the size of the bite.
