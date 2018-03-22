PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Florida high school student has been charged as an adult after he allegedly appeared in a video with a gun outside his school, threatening to shoot the principal.
Anthony L. Roberson of Riviera Beach is charged with possession of a gun on school property and was being held Thursday on $115,000 bond.
The Palm Beach Post reports the 17-year-old William T. Dwyer High School student did a live online video March 6 outside the school while holding a gun, saying he brings it daily. He then made what authorities inferred to be a threat against the principal.
The video was reported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which found a gun at his home the next day. Roberson told investigators he "was only kidding." He was arrested Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.