The suspect charged with the shooting that killed at least 17 people at a Florida high school is not a registered voter, despite false claims circulating on social media that he is a Democrat.
Several right-wing sites highlighted Nikolas Cruz' voter registration in initial reports on the Wednesday shooting in Parkland, Florida, although some identified the suspect as Nicolas de Jesus Cruz.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is not a registered voter in Florida, said Mark Ard, a spokesman for the Florida Department of State, which manages elections there.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Was pirate Black Sam Bellamy found? DNA test could tell
Researchers say they're working to use DNA to identify whether a human bone recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck belongs to the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.
TV & Media
Former AP photographer Max Desfor dies at 104
Former Associated Press photographer Max Desfor, whose photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 helped win him a Pulitzer Prize, died Monday. He was 104.
Variety
Jimmy Carter 'deathly afraid' as wife underwent surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter said Monday he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.
National
Trump offers support for limited effort on background checks
From the confines of his golf club, President Donald Trump offered support for a limited strengthening of federal background checks on gun purchases Monday while staying largely mum in the last few days about the victims of the Florida school massacre and the escalating debate about controls on weapons.
National
School shooting puts pressure on Florida lawmakers to act
The deadly shooting at a Florida high school has put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws in a state that has resisted restrictions on firearms for decades, lawmakers said Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.