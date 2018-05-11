FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge will consider a request by the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to be allowed to move to Virginia, where his lawyer says a home, a job and educational opportunities await.

A hearing is set Friday on a motion by the attorney for 18-year-old Zachary Cruz, seeking court permission to move to Staunton, Virginia. A judge must approve because he is on six months' probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The motion says Zachary Cruz would be hired as a maintenance mechanic. His job and living quarters would be provided by Nexus Services, which specializes in helping people adjust after prison or treatment.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people at the school in Parkland.