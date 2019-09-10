PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida school district says an unusual passenger was found in a student's backpack.
In a Facebook post, Bay County School District officials say they found a bearded dragon in the middle school student's backpack Monday.
The school says they put the reptile in a box until an adult could take him home. The student said they brought the lizard, named Jango, to school because they didn't want him to be sad home alone all day.
The school reminded parents to check their children's backpacks before sending them out the door.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Charlottesville attacker to pay restitution to 4 victims
The man convicted of ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been ordered to pay about $75,000 to some of his victims.
Business
US household income finally matches 1999 peak; poverty drops
Income for the median U.S. household last year finally matched its previous peak set in 1999 after growing at the slowest annual pace since 2014.
Nation
Ross threatened firings at NOAA after Trump's hurricane tweets
Wilbur Ross made the threat after the agency's Birmingham office contradicted President Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion.
Variety
The Latest: New iPhones expected to echo last year's models
The Latest on Apple product event (all times local):
Nation
NOAA chief thanks Alabama weather office in Dorian forecast
The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is both defending the administration and thanking a local weather office that contradicted President Donald Trump's claims about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.