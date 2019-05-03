– In November, Florida voters approved a groundbreaking ballot measure to restore voting rights for up to 1.5 million ex-felons. But the GOP-led Legislature voted Friday to impose sharp restrictions that could prevent tens of thousands of them from ever reaching the ballot box.

In a move that critics say undermines the spirit of what voters intended, thousands of people with serious criminal histories will be required to fully pay back fines and fees before voting. The new limits would require potential new voters to settle what may be tens of thousands of dollars in financial obligations, effectively pricing some people out of the ballot box.

"Basically, they're telling you, 'If you have money, you can vote. If you don't have money, you can't,' " said Patrick Penn, 42, who spent 15 years in prison for robbery and burglary. He said he does not know whether he owes money to the court but worries it could now prove a complication to voting. "That's not what the people voted for."

With the House voting 67-42 along party lines to endorse the new restrictions, the bill goes next to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had called for additional standards for registering ex-felons to vote.

The new restrictions have been attacked by civil rights groups and some of the initiative's backers as an exercise in GOP power politics, driven by fears that people with felony convictions are mostly liberals who could reshape the electorate ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Republicans have dominated Florida state government for more than two decades, but elections are often decided by a fraction of a percentage point.

Republicans said the restrictions are needed to clarify how the ballot measure should be put into practice. They cited the text of the amendment itself as requiring a rigorous interpretation of what constitutes a completed felony sentence and said politics was not their concern.

Former felon Patrick Penn at his family’s home in North Miami, Fla., April 29, 2019. Both houses of the Florida legislature have passed legislation imposing a series of sharp restrictions on returning the right to vote to ex-prisoners, months after Florida voters approved a ballot measure to restore voting rights for up to 1.5 million people with felony convictions. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

"Some have taken the position that this amendment will have some massive political impact one way or the other," said GOP Rep. James Grant, the bill's sponsor. "The outcomes will be what they may."