A Florida high school principal was removed from his job and reassigned after writing in an e-mail to a parent that he couldn't "say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event."

The decision Monday to remove the principal came amid a firestorm of criticism and after he had apologized — and even after he spent a few days at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

William Latson of Spanish River Community High School in Palm Beach County will be given a district job, at least temporarily, officials said. The county's superintendent and school board could take further action, they said.

Legislators called for Latson to be fired. And the episode caught the attention of Jeffrey Feingold, chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition who was appointed by President Donald Trump in May to serve as a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. Feingold called the school system Monday, and Frank Barbieri Jr., chair of the school board of Palm Beach County, said: "He told me that there is no room anywhere in any school system on the planet for an anti-Semite."

The controversy erupted over statements Latson made to a parent who had e-mailed him asking about Holocaust education at the school in Boca Raton, which has a large Jewish population. The Palm Beach County school system has included Holocaust education at all grade levels, Barbieri said, and is one of the few school districts that has a curriculum administrator dedicated solely to Holocaust studies.

One of the principal's messages said, "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee." He also said "not everyone believes the Holocaust happened."

Latson gave a statement to the newspaper, saying: "I regret that the verbiage that I used when responding to an e-mail message from a parent, one year ago, did not accurately reflect my professional and personal commitment to educating all students about the atrocities of the Holocaust."

County officials asked him to voluntarily step down. When he didn't, they reassigned him, said officials in the school system who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The school board released a statement saying: "Mr. Latson made a grave error in judgment in the verbiage he wrote. … In addition to being offensive, the principal's statement is not supported by either the School District Administration or the school board."

The statement said Latson was counseled about his response and was "instructed to further expand the Holocaust curriculum at Spanish River." He also spent "several days at the United States Holocaust Museum," it said. Still, the statement said: "Despite these efforts, his leadership has become a major distraction for the school community."