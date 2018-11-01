TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Florida say five people have been hit by a car at a school bus stop.

Authorities say one child was critically injured in the Thursday morning crash in Tampa. The other four victims suffered serious injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a car was driving fast when it hit two adults and three children.

Police say the driver is in custody and the crash is under investigation. The names and ages of the victims or the driver haven't been released.