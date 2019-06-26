DORAL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida police officer has been shot and wounded during a training exercise.
Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes says the officer was injured Wednesday at a Miami-Dade police training facility.
Valdes says the officer was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition. His name wasn't immediately released.
Officials say the training was being conducted by the Doral Police Department.
Officials weren't immediately releasing details about the shooting. The shooting investigation is being conducted by Miami-Dade Police Department.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Coal train derails into Great Dismal Swamp wildlife refuge
A coal train has derailed in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia, raising concerns about its wildlife and the fragile peat soil that has accumulated there over the course of centuries.
Variety
Company in fatal crash has history of violations
The company that employed a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead has a history of violations.
National
New torture claims in US case against ex-Sri Lankan official
Military and police forces led by Sri Lanka's former defense secretary, now a presidential hopeful, repeatedly tortured and raped political opponents, in some cases branding them with hot metal rods and lashing them with electrical cables, according to new allegations made Wednesday by 10 men and women in an American court.
Music
Britney Spears' conservatorship sues blogger for defamation
The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears' personal life and career sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar Wednesday in an increasingly aggressive effort to push back against the so-called "Free Britney" movement, which alleges the singer is being controlled against her will.
National
Federal jury rules against Huawei in trade secrets case
A federal jury in Texas has ruled that Huawei stole trade secrets from a Silicon Valley startup, but it didn't award any damages.