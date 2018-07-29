FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida police officer has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting last weekend.
Fort Myers police said in a news release that 29-year-old Adam Jobbers-Miller died Saturday at a local hospital.
Authorities say Jobbers-Miller had been shot in the head July 21 by a fleeing suspect while responding to a reported assault and cellphone theft at a gas station. He was hospitalized and had been in critical condition ever since.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports the suspect, 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret, was taken into custody after being shot by another officer. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Jobbers-Miller had been with the force since September 2015.
Fort Myers is located in southwest Florida.
