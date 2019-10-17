WINTER PARK, Fla. — A pastor and popular Christian radio show host in Florida has been released on bond as he faces charges he raped a child from his church numerous times over five years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Rev. Bryan Fulwider was released Wednesday night after posting a $700,000 bond. Fulwider agreed to remain in the Orlando-area counties of Orange and Seminole. He is forbidden from having contact with the victim.

The 59-year-old pastor was arrested Oct. 2 after a young woman told investigators he began abusing her in 2014 when she was 14 and he was senior minister at the First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Fulwider co-hosts "Friends Talking Faith," broadcasting weekly on WMFE.

Fulwider's attorney says his client denies the allegations. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.