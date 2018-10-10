PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Local news reporters were working in the dark as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida's Panhandle.

The News Herald in Panama City tweeted that conditions were "getting very nasty here" as the hurricane's eye closed in. The newsroom was running on generator power without internet access.

The newspaper tweeted that reporters were feeling "crashing thunder shaking building."

At the Panama City news station WJHG/WECP, reporter Tyler Allender tweeted that his colleagues were taking shelter in a hallway in the middle of the building because "this wind is SERIOUS."

Allender said they were sitting in the dark because their building had lost power.