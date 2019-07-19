EUSTIS, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with animal cruelty after officers discovered two horses he owned were so thin their bones were exposed beneath their skin.
WFTV reported Friday that 39-year-old Kyle Brower was arrested in Eustis, Florida.
An arrest report said an animal control officer traveled to the home earlier this month after someone reported a very thin horse lying in a pasture. A veterinarian was called to the home and determined one of the horses had dangerously starved and recommended it be euthanized.
The other horse was taken to an animal shelter to be treated.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Brower.
