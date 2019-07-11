JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Investigators say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who was holding a knife on a U.S. Army veteran in a wheelchair.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference that when officers arrived at the scene near the Ritz Theatre they found the man holding a knife to the disabled man's neck. The officer asked the man to drop the knife. When he refused, Waters says the officer made the "split-second decision" to use deadly force.
The victim received a minor injury to his nose. No one else was injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Senate committee sets Tuesday hearing on Pentagon leadership
The Senate Armed Services Committee has scheduled a hearing Tuesday on Mark Esper's expected nomination as defense secretary. The committee says it's "pre-nomination paperwork" from the White House regarding the now-acting Pentagon chief.
National
Biden promises to end 'forever wars' as president
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans a sweeping foreign policy address in which he will promise to end "forever wars" and reassert American leadership in combating the authoritarianism and global instability he says are proliferating under President Donald Trump.
National
House Judiciary panel OKs subpoenas tied to Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
National
Interior estimates its cost for Trump July 4th at $2.45M
The Interior Department has estimated its share of costs for President Donald Trump's July Fourth extravaganza at the Lincoln Memorial at $2.45 million.
National
US poised to begin immigration enforcement operation
A nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally is expected to begin this weekend after it was postponed last month by President Donald Trump, according to two administration officials and immigrant activists.