PENSACOLA, Fla. — Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a car parked outside her apartment.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Jessica Monell faces charges of homicide-neglect manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

Escambia County Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs says Monell arrived at the Aqua Porta Apartments around 6 a.m. Wednesday and went inside. She left Joy Monell in the car until she woke up shortly before 4 p.m.

Hobbs says investigators found three bags containing suspected crystal meth and other drugs in Monell's home.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a heat index of 82 degrees in Pensacola on Wednesday.

A lawyer wasn't listed for Morell.