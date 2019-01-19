GULF BREEZE, Fla. — A Florida mayor is resigning due to inappropriate texting.
The Pensacola News-Journal reported that Gulf Breeze Mayor David Landfair resigned on Friday. Landfair had just been sworn in as the mayor of the northwest Florida city in December.
In his resignation letter, Landfair said he had made a mistake and had engaged in "inappropriate texting with an adult woman." He did not go into details about the texts.
Landfair said he had caused "embarrassment" for his family and friends and that he did not want to spend his term "defending my texting."
Landfair had been a city councilman for eight years before he was elected as mayor in November.
