ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tesla spokeswoman says there's no reason to believe an autopilot feature in a Model S vehicle malfunctioned, despite a Florida driver's claims in a lawsuit.
Shawn Hudson filed the negligence lawsuit in state court in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, claiming Tesla made false statements about the autopilot safety on his vehicle. He says his Model S failed to detect a stalled car on a highway, leading to a collision that left him with permanent injuries.
It's the second such lawsuit in as many months. A Utah driver filed a similar complaint last month.
Tesla's Keely Sulprizio says drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.
Hudson's attorney says there's a disconnect between that official company policy and what salespeople tell customers in showrooms.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.