JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man made a beer run into a Florida convenience store carrying a live alligator with its mouth taped shut.
Video posted by television station WTLV shows the unidentified man walking into the Jacksonville store holding the gator with his right hand.
He walks with the gator toward the counter, asking, "Ya'll aint out of beer are you?"
He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, "Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren't taking the last bit of beer are you?"
The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.
He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.
The television station says Florida wildlife investigators are looking into the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
The civil rights icon is expected to be released Sunday.
National
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
Music
Kendrick Lamar is 'fearless' in tackling "Power" guest role
It was Kendrick Lamar's friendship with 50 Cent that helped him get a guest role on Starz's "Power," but Lamar came ready to work.
Variety
Tips for safe babywearing
• Check with your pediatrician before you use a baby carrier. Due to infants’ lack of muscle strength and coordination, not all carriers, wraps or slings…
Variety
Look kids, no hands: 'Babywearing' takes off
Though the practice has been met with safety warnings from the medical field, proponents say it helps infants thrive physically, socially and emotionally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.