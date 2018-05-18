OVIEDO, Fla. — A Florida man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of his father, who was found with his head bashed in.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 35-year-old Chandler Belaston was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the slaying.
Police say 66-year-old Jean Belaston was found dead on April 13, with a pair of pants draped over his bludgeoned face. Court records say the elder Belaston also had a "hole in his heart."
Court records say Chandler Belaston didn't reveal a motive for the killing. He told his family in court on Friday that he was OK. He requested a Bible and asked to be visited.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tennessee candidate rode plane tied to donor she helped
Rep. Diane Black rode a private plane linked to a Tennessee-based trucking company for which she helped extend a federal emissions loophole.
Variety
The Latest: Geologists seek volcano explosion warning signs
The Latest on the eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island (all times local):
Variety
Phone data-leak company: No record of location-data abuse
A California company confirmed that a flaw in its website allowed outsiders to pinpoint the location of mobile phones in the United States without authorization.But…
TV & Media
'DO SOMETHING:' Parkland students angry after Texas shooting
Survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took to social media to express outrage and heartbreak after the Friday school shooting in Texas, where authorities say a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people.
National
Gay-friendly Apple weighs North Carolina despite LGBT laws
Gay-rights advocates are divided on whether to cheer or bemoan a potential marriage between the state of North Carolina and one of the global corporations most friendly to LGBT workers and causes.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.