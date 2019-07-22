TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida businessman on allegations of conspiring to violate the U.S. embargo against Iran.

The five-count indictment against the Pensacola entrepreneur, James P. Meharg, came after a joint investigation between the FBI and the U.S. Department of Commerce looking into the sale of a power-generating turbine to a client in Iran.

The indictment announced Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida asserts that the 59-year-old chief executive of Turbine Resources International conspired with contacts in the United Kingdom and Iran in the alleged transaction.

Federal law forbids Americans and U.S. firms from doing business with Iran because of economic sanctions dating back to 1979.

Meharg is scheduled for trial in September.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached.