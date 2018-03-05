TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters will decide whether to make it harder to raise taxes or fees in the future.

The Florida Senate voted 25-13 Monday in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would require the Florida Legislature to approve tax hikes by a two-thirds vote. The Florida House approved the amendment in January.

The proposal is a top priority for Gov. Rick Scott, who wanted it to go before voters in November. Sixty percent of voters must vote yes on the amendment for it to pass.

Several other states, including California, have similar restrictions on tax hikes.

Democrats who opposed the legislation said it was short-sighted and would prevent the Legislature from cleaning up loopholes and tax breaks.

Republican supporters said it should be harder to take money away from citizens.