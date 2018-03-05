TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a rare weekend session in the wake of last month's shooting at a high school that killed 17 people.

Legislators debated dozens of amendments to the 100-page bill Saturday before approving the measure for a Monday vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected Democratic proposals to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines, along with a proposal to strip language from the bill to create a program to arm teachers.

Some GOP senators opposed it because they don't agree with raising the minimum age to guy a rifle from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers are scrambling to take some kind of action before the annual session ends Friday. The House has yet to take up its version of the bill.