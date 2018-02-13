NAPLES, Fla. — Officials say a Florida circuit judge has resigned after being arrested in a prostitution sting.
A 20th Judicial Circuit spokeswoman confirmed Judge Jay B. Rosman's resignation on Tuesday. The News-Press reports that Rosman and five other men were arrested Friday during a Naples police prostitution operation.
Police say the 64-year-old Rosman arranged to meet an undercover officer at a hotel and agreed to pay $300 for a sex act. The Fort Myers-area judge was instead placed under arrest.
Rosman's attorney says resigning was the best decision for his family.
Rosman was appointed as a Lee County Court judge in 1986 and become a circuit judge in 1992. He has previously worked as an assistant state attorney and assistant public defender, as well as working in private practice.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.