SEBRING, Fla. — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says in a statement on Twitter that the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say two people in the helicopter were killed, and one person was injured on the ground. The injured person was taken to a hospital.
Officials say one mobile home destroyed, and another was damaged.
Authoritidies didn't immediately identify the dead or injured or say what might have caused the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Effort underway to seal old mines, but some want them open
Underneath the mountains and deserts of the U.S. West lie hundreds of thousands of abandoned mines, an underground world that can hold serious danger and unexpected wonder.
Variety
Teen charged in fatal high school shooting appears in court
The teenager accused of fatally shooting a fellow student at a North Carolina high school appeared before a judge Tuesday as his public defender requested a low bond and permission for the boy to stay home with his mother while awaiting trial.
National
Ryan says 'obviously' Trump can't end birthright citizenship
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that "obviously" President Donald Trump couldn't end the constitutional right of birthright citizenship with an executive order, while saying he agrees with the president that "unchecked illegal immigration" needs to be addressed.
Nation
'Super coral' scientist dies in Hawaii at age 56
Pioneering coral reef scientist Ruth Gates, who dedicated much of her career to saving the world's fragile and deteriorating underwater reef ecosystems, has died. She was 56.
Movies
Actress-writer Waithe: Films fall short of ethnic equality
Actress and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe says Hollywood is falling short of ethnic equality despite black-led films including "Moonlight" and "Black Panther."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.