FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a statewide grand jury to look at whether the state's 67 school districts are following school safety laws enacted in the wake of a high school massacre.

DeSantis' move Wednesday came one day before the anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. The massacre prompted the Florida Legislature to enact gun control measures and set aside money so districts could hire armed security.

The Republican governor is formally asking the Florida Supreme Court to create the 18-member grand jury. The grand jury would have the power to investigate and ultimately return indictments.

DeSantis said he also wants the grand jury to investigate if districts are diverting money they received for school safety programs.