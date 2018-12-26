HOMESTEAD, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl has died more than a week after authorities say her father killed her mother and little brother before fatally shooting himself.

The Miami Herald reports McKenna Presnar was pronounced dead early on Christmas Day. She was critically wounded on Dec. 16, when her father, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Stanley Presnar shot his 39-year-old wife Gretchen Presnar and 7-year-old son John Jr. at their South Florida home.

Police say an argument between Presnar and his wife escalated and her mother ran from the home. When police arrived they found the bodies and the wounded girl inside the house in Homestead, south of Miami.

The Coast Guard says Presnar had served since 2001 as an electronics technician.