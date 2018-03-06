ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on a felony charge after allegedly writing a threatening message on a bathroom wall at her middle school. Nearly half the students stayed home on Friday after the message appeared and a picture of a boy with a gun circulated on social media.

A St. Petersburg police statement says the 8th-grader was arrested Monday thanks to numerous tips and the cooperation of her parents.

Police investigating the threatening message in the bathroom Wednesday also learned of a picture being circulated on Snapchat on Thursday, showing a boy holding a weapon and threatening violence at Tyrone Middle School.

The girl faces a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.