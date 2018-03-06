ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on a felony charge after allegedly writing a threatening message on a bathroom wall at her middle school. Nearly half the students stayed home on Friday after the message appeared and a picture of a boy with a gun circulated on social media.
A St. Petersburg police statement says the 8th-grader was arrested Monday thanks to numerous tips and the cooperation of her parents.
Police investigating the threatening message in the bathroom Wednesday also learned of a picture being circulated on Snapchat on Thursday, showing a boy holding a weapon and threatening violence at Tyrone Middle School.
The girl faces a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.