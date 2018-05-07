LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy was shot in the head while responding to a dispute over a cat.
In a Facebook post late Sunday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Deputy William Gentry was critically wounded while responding to a dispute between neighbors over a cat that had been shot.
Sheriff Paul Blackman told reporters that after speaking with the cat's owner, Gentry approached the suspect, 69-year-old Joseph Edward Ables, at his Lake Placid front door.
Blackman said Ables then shot Gentry in the head. The 40-year-old deputy was airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff's office tweeted early Monday that Gentry remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Ables was held without bond on charges that include attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
