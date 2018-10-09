MILTON, Fla. — A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol."

The "warning" provides special conditions for "non-business related visits only," preferably during the winter.