TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's government agencies would be prohibited from releasing photos, video or audio that record the killing of a person in an act of mass violence, under a bill approved by the state Senate.
The bill inspired by last year's school shooting in Parkland that left 17 people dead was passed unanimously Wednesday.
The bill reads that the public record exemption is needed to protect victims' families from trauma and to prevent the images or recordings from inspiring others to kill.
Sponsor Sen. Tom Lee said he is aware that such recordings can help the media keep authorities accountable after a mass shooting, but said news organizations can petition a judge to access the images.
