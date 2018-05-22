LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.
The Palm Beach Post reports that Lake Worth residents received the message during a power outage Sunday.
The alert warned that more than 7,000 customers lost power "due to extreme zombie activity."
City spokesman Ben Kerr later posted a Facebook message saying officials were investigating the bogus alert and that he wanted to "reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently."
Kerr says 7,880 customers lost power, but it was restored within 30 minutes. He did not mention what really caused the outage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Jupiter's backward-flying asteroid from another star system
Just months after the discovery of our first known interstellar visitor, it turns out there's another asteroid from yet another star system residing in our cosmic club in plain view.
Variety
Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition
Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA.
Variety
Settlement reached in LGBT school harassment
An openly gay couple was walking in their Oregon high school parking lot when the principal's son drove up, veered away at the last second and shouted an anti-gay slur at the two girls. In class, a teacher equated same-sex marriage with bestiality.
Nation
Florida city warns residents of power outage, zombies
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.
National
Interior moves to lift restrictions on hunting bears, wolves
The Trump administration is moving to reverse Obama-era rules barring hunters on some public lands in Alaska from baiting brown bears with bacon and doughnuts and using spotlights to shoot mother black bears and cubs hibernating in their dens.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.