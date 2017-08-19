KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

Police say one police officer was shot and killed and another was gravely injured by gunfire while checking suspicious people in central Florida. Three suspects are in custody and a fourth is being sought.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that officers Sam Howard and Matthew Baxter were checking people in an area of Kissimmee known for drug activity when they were shot. They did not have an opportunity to return fire.

O'Dell says Baxter died later in a hospital, and Howard was in serious condition.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.